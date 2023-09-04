SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Chatham County School Board will vote on Wednesday on whether or not to approve nearly 30 million dollars for Grove’s athletic fields and fieldhouse construction.

According to the district’s website, the facility will contain a football stadium with a field house and a competitive track & field area, multipurpose soccer fields, tennis courts, a high school baseball field, a high school softball field, a little league field, two indoor gyms, and more. The contract was awarded to a company out of Augusta over a company from Metter.

Again, the vote is on Wednesday. Completion of the new school is still not complete, the K-12 facility had an original completion date of Aug. 23.