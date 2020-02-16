SCAD women’s lax cruises to blowout win in home opener

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARDEEVILLE, S.c. (WSAV) – Different day, same results. The SCAD women’s lacrosse team continued its impressive scoring tear Saturday — dropping 19 goals and allowing just five in a blowout win over Ave Maria.

Senior captain Sydney Knego netted a hat-trick less than five minutes into the game and seven different Bees scored to help SCAD move to 3-0 on the year.

SCAD hosts #4 Keiser Sunday afternoon at the SCAD Athletics Complex in Hardeeville, South Carolina. Faceoff is set for 2 p.m.

WSAV sports reporter Connor DelPrete brings you the highlights from Saturday’s win.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WSAV Blitz Facebook

WSAV Blitz

WSAV Blitz Twitter

Trending Stories