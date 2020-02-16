SCAD women’s lax cruises to blowout win in home opener

HARDEEVILLE, S.c. (WSAV) – Different day, same results. The SCAD women’s lacrosse team continued its impressive scoring tear Saturday — dropping 19 goals and allowing just five in a blowout win over Ave Maria.

Senior captain Sydney Knego netted a hat-trick less than five minutes into the game and seven different Bees scored to help SCAD move to 3-0 on the year.

Catching some @SCADWLAX on a gorgeous Saturday morning and the Bees are already up 2-0 in their home opener pic.twitter.com/IsIAjgV4lK — Connor DelPrete (@WSAVConnorD) February 15, 2020

SCAD hosts #4 Keiser Sunday afternoon at the SCAD Athletics Complex in Hardeeville, South Carolina. Faceoff is set for 2 p.m.

WSAV sports reporter Connor DelPrete brings you the highlights from Saturday’s win.