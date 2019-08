HARDEEVILLE, Sc. (WSAV) – The SCAD men’s soccer team struggled to get shots on net in a 1-0 loss to Florida National Saturday night at the Hardeeville Sports Complex.

The Bees (1-2), coming off a 1-0 win over Middle Georgia State, managed just one shot compared to the Conquistadors 11. SCAD goalkeeper Joe Parker finished with two saves.

SCAD hits the road to take on Brewton Parker College Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.