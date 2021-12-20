Savannah’s own Donovan Johnson prepares for Adidas FBU Freshman All-American bowl

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Calvary Day freshman sensation Donovan Johnson had quite the start to his varsity career on the gridiron.

In just his first season, the Cavs bell-cow led the team with over 1400 all-purpose yards, and was one of Chatham County’s top rushing leaders.

Those outside of the Coastal Empire are already starting to take notice.

Johnson is one of 60 freshman to get the invitation to play in the 2021 Adidas FBU Freshman All-American bowl Monday evening in Naples, FL. Showcasing some of the top talent across the country.

When asked about his freshman season, Johnson says it’s only the beginning, but he’s more than excited for what the future might hold.

“It’s great, it’s actually a dream come true visiting Alabama, South Carolina, Clemson, all of those different types of schools, but I just got to stay humble and humble myself down to where I just got to keep working, cause that’s all there is to it. Keep working,” Johnson said.

Johnson totaled over 1300 yards on the ground for the Cavaliers in 2021.

The 2021 Adidas FBU freshman All-American game kicks off at 5:40, and will be streamed on NBC Sports and Peacock. You can click here for more information.