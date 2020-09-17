Savannah’s Miller thankful to be back on field with Georgia Southern

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Saturday brought on plenty of emotions for the Georgia Southern football team and its fan base. From the excitement of kicking off the 2020 season, to the shock of falling behind to FCS school Campbell and eventual relief once the Eagles narrowly beat the Camels 27-26.

For Savannah native and former Memorial Day School standout Brian Miller, one emotion in particular came to mind: thankful.

“It was surreal for me. I was happy to play ball again and have my friends and family back in the stands,” Miller explained. “Just putting a smile back on their faces.”

A little over one year after suffering a season-ending hip injury, Miller made his triumphant return to the Eagles’ starting lineup.

“After my injury, there was a lot of speculation that I couldn’t play football,” Miller added. “I just trained hard and spent an off-season rehabilitating my hip. I was finally able to get back out there.”

Miller and the Eagles will take the field again this Saturday when they host the FAU Owls.