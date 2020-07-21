Savannah’s Miller proud of 3rd-place finish at Georgia Women’s Amateur

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Mary Miller, the youngest competitor in the field, came in to Tuesday’s final round of the Georgia Women’s Amateur tied for the lead with a legitimate shot at winning it all at The Landings Club in Savannah.

The Savannah native came up just short, as she barely missed her birdie putt on the 18th hole which would have forced a playoff with Sarah Im and Thienna Huynh. Rather than get down on herself, Miller said she was proud of her 3rd-place finish.

“I competed against a lot of good players I know and watch with online scoring,” Miller explained post-round. “I look up to them and I got to play with one of them today which is amazing. I’m just excited.”

Unfortunate break for Mary Miller



Birdie putt to force a playoff just burns the edge of the hole



Savannah native will finish 3rd at the #GeorgiaWomensAmateur as Thienna Huyhn and Sarah Im head to a 3-hole playoff @GSGA — Connor DelPrete (@WSAVConnorD) July 21, 2020

Her 4-over score for the tournament was better than dozens of high school and college golfers this week. The 14-year-old and future Savannah Christian student said a performance like this fills her with confidence about her game moving forward.

“This is one of the biggest events I play in all year,” Miller added. “To know I can come here and place third against all these good people makes me feel like any other tournament I go to I can most definitely win.”

Im, a Duluth native, took home the 2020 Georgia Women’s Amateur crown after beating Huynh in a playoff that lasted 7 holes.

IM FOR THE WIN!



Sara Im wins the 91st #GeorgiaWomensAmateur Championship! pic.twitter.com/jln80xd5is — Georgia State Golf Association (@GSGA) July 21, 2020

WSAV will bring you and interview with Miller and highlights from the Savannah native’s round tonight on WSAV News at 11.