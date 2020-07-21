Savannah’s Miller proud of 3rd-place finish at Georgia Women’s Amateur

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Mary Miller, the youngest competitor in the field, came in to Tuesday’s final round of the Georgia Women’s Amateur tied for the lead with a legitimate shot at winning it all at The Landings Club in Savannah.
The Savannah native came up just short, as she barely missed her birdie putt on the 18th hole which would have forced a playoff with Sarah Im and Thienna Huynh. Rather than get down on herself, Miller said she was proud of her 3rd-place finish.
“I competed against a lot of good players I know and watch with online scoring,” Miller explained post-round. “I look up to them and I got to play with one of them today which is amazing. I’m just excited.”
Her 4-over score for the tournament was better than dozens of high school and college golfers this week. The 14-year-old and future Savannah Christian student said a performance like this fills her with confidence about her game moving forward.
“This is one of the biggest events I play in all year,” Miller added. “To know I can come here and place third against all these good people makes me feel like any other tournament I go to I can most definitely win.”
Im, a Duluth native, took home the 2020 Georgia Women’s Amateur crown after beating Huynh in a playoff that lasted 7 holes.
WSAV will bring you and interview with Miller and highlights from the Savannah native’s round tonight on WSAV News at 11.