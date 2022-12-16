We had a loaded day of hoops on Friday for the second day of the Savannah Holiday Classic! Here are all the scores; the games that we were able to get highlights of are in bold type.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Johnson 47, Hilton Head Prep 39
Windsor Forest 59, New Hampstead 56
Savannah 72, McIntosh County Academy 65
Groves 53, Beach 51
Jenkins 46, Calvary 40
South Effingham 62, Islands 40
Statesboro 56, Benedictine 52
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Hilton Head Christian 68, Woodville-Tompkins 53
Statesboro 76, Calvary 50
Beach 56, Groves 10
Windsor Forest 33, Jenkins 32
Islands 38, Savannah 31
