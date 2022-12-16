We had a loaded day of hoops on Friday for the second day of the Savannah Holiday Classic! Here are all the scores; the games that we were able to get highlights of are in bold type.



BOYS BASKETBALL

Johnson 47, Hilton Head Prep 39

Windsor Forest 59, New Hampstead 56

Savannah 72, McIntosh County Academy 65

Groves 53, Beach 51

Jenkins 46, Calvary 40

South Effingham 62, Islands 40

Statesboro 56, Benedictine 52



GIRLS BASKETBALL

Hilton Head Christian 68, Woodville-Tompkins 53

Statesboro 76, Calvary 50

Beach 56, Groves 10

Windsor Forest 33, Jenkins 32

Islands 38, Savannah 31