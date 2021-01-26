Savannah to get new minor league ice hockey team

CLAXTON, Ga. (WSAV) - After a standout career as a Claxton Tiger, Shakari Denson will take his game to the D1 college ranks.

Denson announced on Twitter that he will sign with the University of Ohio Bobcats.

Denson, a three-star prospect on 247Sports, had offers from Michigan State, Kent State and Georgia State, among others. He is the 62nd-ranked prospect in Georgia for the Class of 2021.

Over his three years at Claxton, Denson racked up 17 interceptions as a defensive back and 86 receptions as a wide receiver.