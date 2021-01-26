Savannah to get new minor league ice hockey team

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The city of Savannah will play host to a new ECHL minor league hockey franchise for the 2022-’23 season.

This story was first reported by the Savannah Morning News and then later confirmed by the city.

The as-of-yet unnamed team will be the first tenant in Savannah’s new arena, which is scheduled for completion in 2022.

Savannah hosts the Enmarket Hockey Classic, a four-team college hockey tournament between Florida, Florida State, Georgia and Georgia Tech, every year at the Savannah Civic Center. Event organizers canceled it due to COVID-19 in 2021 and say they hope to bring it back in 2022.

There will be a press conference Tuesday morning with mayor Van Johnson in attendance, as well as representatives from the ECHL and the Savannah Sports Council, among others.

This is a developing story; we will have more updates as information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WSAV Blitz Facebook

WSAV Blitz

WSAV Blitz Twitter

Trending Stories