Savannah to get new minor league ice hockey team

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The city of Savannah will play host to a new ECHL minor league hockey franchise for the 2022-’23 season.
This story was first reported by the Savannah Morning News and then later confirmed by the city.
The as-of-yet unnamed team will be the first tenant in Savannah’s new arena, which is scheduled for completion in 2022.
Savannah hosts the Enmarket Hockey Classic, a four-team college hockey tournament between Florida, Florida State, Georgia and Georgia Tech, every year at the Savannah Civic Center. Event organizers canceled it due to COVID-19 in 2021 and say they hope to bring it back in 2022.
There will be a press conference Tuesday morning with mayor Van Johnson in attendance, as well as representatives from the ECHL and the Savannah Sports Council, among others.
This is a developing story; we will have more updates as information becomes available.
