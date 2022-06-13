SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – For more than two decades, high school basketball players across the Hostess City have gathered in Savannah High School’s gym during the summer to test each other’s mettle.



That tradition continued this year.



The Savannah Summer Basketball League opened its doors to public high school teams from across the city for competition. Two simultaneous games play out on side-by-side courts for three sessions every night. Public schools like Sol C. Johnson High School share the court with private schools like Benedictine.



Some of the kids also play travel basketball, but the time and cost of an AAU team means that option is not open to everybody. Savannah Summer League aims to ensure high-quality basketball is available to kids who aren’t able to get it anywhere else.



“We’ve got a lot of talent in Savannah,” said Johnson head coach Chuck Campbell. “A lot of people don’t know that, but Savannah is a basketball town. Our kids have the opportunity, instead of traveling, to stay home and play some good basketball right in their own backyard.”



Although the games were not played with a shot clock, all GHSA contests will be starting with the 2022-’23 season.



“The shot clock is definitely something that is needed in high school basketball,” said Benedictine head coach Frank Williams. “They are using the shot clock in college and beyond that. As far as the change, it’s probably going to benefit the elite scores and the elite defenses.”



Savannah High School will host the Summer League on Mondays and Wednesdays from 5:15 p.m. to approximately 8 p.m. through June. Tickets are $2 and concessions are available.