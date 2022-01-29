Savannah State’s Lady Tigers improve to 17 and 1 after beating Albany State

SAVANNAH, GA (WSAV) – The Savannah State Lady Tigers defeated Albany State 72 to 54 Saturday evening in the Tiger area to improve to 17-1.

Bria Gibbs led the charge finishing the game with 20 points and seven rebounds. After the game, Gibbs commented on her team’s chances of winning in the upcoming NCAA Division II tournament.

“I feel like we are definitely in the ranks of being able to win the tournament this year,” Gibbs said. “We have the drive, we have the effort, and we have the skill level and personnel to make it happen.”

Cedric Baker, the head coach of the Lady Tigers, followed up with Gibbs’s statement expressing confidence in his team.

“We are ranked in the top 25 in NCAA Division II,” Baker said. “Our goal is to have the best regular season that we can because once you get in the tournament, anything can happen.

The Lady Tigers next game will be on the road against Claflin University, Feb. 2.