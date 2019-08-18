Savannah State’s first fall scrimmage in the books

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Slowly but surely, the Savannah State Tigers are improving and molding into the team first-year head coach Shawn Quinn envisioned when he set goals for the 2019 season.

The defense came out aggressive in the first fall scrimmage of the season, stuffing running backs in the back field and coming up with several goal line stops.

“Rome wasn’t built in a day,” Quinn said with a smile. “But we have to finish the Pantheon and Coliseum.”

Architecture references aside, Quinn said the energy built throughout the scrimmage and ended on a positive note when kicker Giovanni Lugo hit five field goals to save the team from wind sprints.

Quarterback D’Vonn Gibbons and the Tigers offense, now operating under the triple-option, eventually found their feet and scored twice.

“I feel like [the offense] didn’t come out with gusto and maybe part of that is the defense,” Quinn said after practice. “It was competitive, we went live and I’m not a guy that wants to shy away from tackling because that’s how it’s played.”

WSAV’s Connor DelPrete brings you more highlights from the scrimmage and Coach Shawn Quinn discusses some of the local young players that have caught his eye in preseason.