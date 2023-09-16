Savannah, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah State’s defense shutout Clark Atlanta in the second half, helping the Tigers pull a 28-21 win.

The Savannah State Tigers started the second half trailing 21-20, but a long drive that finished with a 28-yard rushing touchdown from Joseph Hampton gave the Tigers the breathing room they needed. Savannah State’s head coach, Aaron Kelton, decided to go for two. The successful conversion gave the Tigers a 28-21 lead.

During the second half, Savannah State’s defense kept Clark Atlanta’s offense grounded, not giving up one point.

“It makes me feel good, but I had to jump them at halftime,” Kelton said. “We had a few busted plays and gave up 21 points in the first half. But they did a good job fighting back, settling down, coming out, and being physical. That’s the biggest thing. They were physical and played fast.”

Savannah State plays Albany State next week in the Coastal City Classic in Brunswick.