SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — After nearly two weeks of cold showers and having to boil water to wash dishes, some Savannah State University students are fed up.

The boiler issue is impacting 10 complexes in University Village, which holds 660 beds.

“They sent out an email saying that it was going to be fixed by the end of business hours Monday, and it’s still cold water,” T’oinne Pinckney, an SSU student told News 3.

Over a dozen more students reached out to WSAV with the same issues.

“It’s been pretty hard living here,” Pinckney said.

Pinckney was excited to live in the village this semester since these are newly renovated apartments. She says it has not been the experience she hoped for. She works around other people’s schedules to shower at their place.

“For showering purposes, I have to travel either to my boyfriend’s dorm or to a friend’s dorm and then shower.”

She says the university has offered them the opportunity to shower at the Freshman Living and Learning Center, but she says it is a far walk in the cold, and many students don’t have a car.

“With the temperatures at 40 or 50 degrees, it’s not ideal to travel there on foot, shower, then travel back in 50-degree weather, 40-degree weather,” Pinckney says.

Another student, who wanted to remain anonymous, says it is affecting people’s health as well.

The student explained, “I had to spend Thanksgiving with my family sick because we did not have hot water, which is something that is supposed to be provided without any questions.”

They also said that the university should have been prepared for this kind of emergency.

“They should have had backup pieces to help the situation if something like this were to happen. Now, it’s more reactive and little communication, so we really are in a limbo,” the student told News 3.

As far as communication with the university goes, students just wish that school officials would be more open to talking about this issue with their students.

“I’d say they are sending out general emails saying ‘we’re going to fix the problem. The problem is being fixed, or it’s in progress.’ But, they aren’t actually like taking the time out to communicate with their students what is going on.”

Their solution, of course, is to have the issue fixed. They are also asking for an apology and reimbursement for the hot water they are paying for and not getting.

“We haven’t been treated as if we are actually paying to go to the school,” said Pinckney. “I know the school had these downfalls, but this should not be one of them. This is an inside situation that could have been handled very easily, but we feel as if we were not heard. We do appreciate the news to come out and actually hear us out and hear our concerns.”

WSAV reached out to the university’s marketing manager for comment but has not heard back.