SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah State football team hopes to finish out the season with a road win on Saturday.

The road to a victory has been tough for the Tigers lately. Their last win came on Sept. 16 against Clark Atlanta University. Savannah State has lost six straight contests. In those games, they have either been really close in the fourth quarter or the Tigers have held the halftime lead but were not able to finish the job.

This week, they face Lane College. The Dragons are 1-8 and their last conference win came on sept. 30 also against CAU.

“We’re all one,” SSU running back Shamarcus Poole said. “Together we are strong. We go in as a team. We win as a team. I feel like we finish games pretty strong. We come out with a good attitude with a good mindset. I feel we are a pretty good strong team.”

Savannah State’s game with Lane College kicks off at 3 p.m. Eastern time in Jackson Tennessee.