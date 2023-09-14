SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah State football is off to a 1-1 start after last week’s 31-6 loss to Bethune Cookman University. But this week, they start conference play in the SIAC.

The Tigers open up with Clark Atlanta University — this will be a home game for the Tigers. Last year, the Panthers Defeated Savannah State 21-12 in Atlanta. So far this year, Clark Atlanta has struggled they are 0-2 and neither of their games have been close. But the Tigers say they are not looking ahead to Albany Atate, they are focused on one game at a time.

“The plan is to always go out and play our best ball and win the game,” Roberts said. “Our coaches are going to put together a good gameplay, we’re going to come together and we’re going to work hard throughout the week. When Saturday comes, we’re going to be ready,”

Savannah State opens up SIAC play this Saturday at home against Clark Atlanta. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.