BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah State has a big test this week as they face Albany State in a huge conference matchup.

The Tigers are off to a 1-0 start in the SIAC. Last week, they defeated Clark Atlanta 28-21. This Saturday’s game is special for both teams — It’s the first ever Coastal City HBCU Football Classic. The game will be played in Brunswick, Georiga at Glynn County Stadium. In addition, there are several events for fans and alumni for both schools building up to the match-up. The focus for Savannah State will be getting a win.

“A lot of confidence because last year we started out 0-1,” senior offensive lineman Riyon Adams said. “This year, we’re starting off pretty good, so we’re just trying to ride it out. It feels a lot different. It feels like we are actually together as a team this year. The coaches are going to get us ready for every game. So I already know that we are going to come in ready and locked in.”

Savannah State is listed as the road team in this match-up.

The game kicks off Saturday at 3 p.m. in Brunswick. The last time Savannah State beat Albany State was in 2019.