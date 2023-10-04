SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah State is really close to being undefeated in conference play, just four points separate them from an unblemished record in SIAC play.

The atmosphere in practice today was intense. Head Coach Aaron Kelton told me Wednesday is supposed to be a hard day of practice. He said he wants players focused on details. This week, the Tigers hit the road game in the SIAC. They will play Fort Valley State – a team that is undefeated in conference play through four contests.

As for Savannah State, they are 1-2 in the conference and want to avoid a three-game losing streak.

“We really just have to finish games,” Carr said. “We will start off hot and then in the third and fourth quarter we will just shut down. If we just continue to play hard and finish games I feel like we will beat anybody we come up against.”

Savannah State travels to Perry, Georgia to take on Fort Valley State this Saturday at 6 p.m.