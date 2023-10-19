SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Tigers are preparing for their upcoming Homecoming game in hopes of breaking a 4-game losing streak.

Savannah State will host Tuskegee, but the Tigers have hit a bit of a rough patch. They have lost four straight games and they are now 2-4 overall and 1-4 in conference play. Their opponent Tuskegee is one of the better teams in the SIAC. They are 4-1 in the league play and the one loss came last week to Edward Waters on the last-second hail mary and their prayers were answered.

Again, Savannah State has lost four straight but the head coach has seen growth.

“The biggest growth has been the development of our guys and our program as a whole,” Kelton said. “I think they are buying in and doing the things they need to do. We want to continue that and stay the course. Be better at the things we talk about that help us develop our program. Then some of your guys are really stepping up and really doing a good job.”

Savannah State looks to send the homecoming crowd home happy with a win against Tuskegee on Saturday.