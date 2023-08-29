SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah State football team is in game week mode. The Tigers continue preparation for Southeastern University.

These teams met last year and Savannah State played well overall. But, they had a bad second quarter and they gave up 27 points in that quarter — 21 of those points coming in the final 70 seconds of the first half. As for this season, the Tigers return most of their key players at important positions including quarterback Jadon Adams who played in all ten games last year. At the running back, they return Joseph Hampton and Shamarcus Poole.

Here’s coach Aaron Kelton on this year’s game plan.

“We have to move the football and try to stay ahead of the chains,” Kelton said. “People say it and it’s cliche and all that, but really have to stay ahead of the chains and not be in bad situations and always protect the football.”

Savannah State opens the season this year on the road against Southeastern University on Sept. 1 at 6:00 p.m.