SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — This past season, Savannah State hosted the 2023 SIAC Basketball Tournament on the men’s and women’s sides, and according to conference commissioner Anthony Holloman, the SIAC is actively looking for a host site for the upcoming season.

WSAV spoke with Commissioner Holloman on SIAC media day. He said if the conference decides to come back to Savannah, the tournament would not be on campus at Savannah State. But more likely, it would be at a venue with suites.

He did confirm that Savannah is on the list of cities being considered for the upcoming tournament. The commissioner said the conference was grateful Savannah State stepped up last year to host the tournament.

“I think there are some things that we learned from that we would do better,” Commissioner Holloman said. “We’re in a good position now. I think we showed what we can do. The fan attendance, hotels, commerce in the city. I think we would be an asset to the city of Savannah or any city. Our goal is to get into a facility where we have suites and other amenities that we can monetize.”

The commissioner said the conference will make a decision on the conference tournament within the next 60 days.

Before Savannah State hosted the tournament last season, Rock Hill, South Carolina was the host site.