SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Let’s talk college volleyball. Friday is the first match of the season for the Savannah State volleyball program.

The Lady Tigers approach the 2023 campaign with hopes of improving upon a record-setting year in 2022. The 12 wins were a record for Savannah State – both for overall wins and wins in the SIAC. This year, the Lady Tigers will have six seniors on the roster and the ladies feel that they will do better than what coaches predicted – a fourth place finish.

“I don’t know,” sophomore libero Khole Ludy said. “I think we can do a little better than fourth. Hopefully, we’ll be able to compete up there one and two maybe.”

Last year,” said senior Destinee Langston, “we beat Albany (State). Even though, they had a better record. We did beat them last year. We are definitely capable of coming closer this year. Even though the rankings were the way that they were, I feel like it doesn’t determine the season. I feel like we could even beat Spring Hill.”

Savannah State opens the season on Friday at Middle Georgia State University.