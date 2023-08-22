SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Tigers are two weeks away from the start of the 2023 campaign and you could feel the intensity in practice.

The coaches were really focused on players paying attention to the details.

The running back position for the Tigers looks to be loaded. They return preseason second team all-conference performer Shamarcus Poole and they added Georgia Southern transfer AJ Brown offensive lineman Kyle Frazier thinks they could be a great duo in the backfield.

“AJ Brown came in and picked up (the system) real well,” Frazier said. “Actually, I played against AJ a lot in high school. He torched me a lot in high school. He is really dymanic. A great friend. A great teammate. He came and fit right in.”

“We’re going to have as many (running backs) as we need to win the football game,” head coach Aaron Kelton said. “I seen (AJ Brown) getting a lot of touches in different spaces. Shamarcus is doing a great job and they are both relatively healthy and that’s the biggest thing.”

Coach Aaron Kelton has also been impressed with sophomores Joseph Hampton and Jatavion Williams. Savannah State’s first game of the season is at Southeastern University on Sept. 2 — kick off at 7 p.m.