SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — This weekend, Savannah State looks to improve to 2-0 with a win against Bethune-Cookman University.

The Tigers will definitely have momentum after last week’s come-from-behind, fourth-quarter victory over Southeastern University. This week is another road test for Savannah State, Bethune-Cookman is a Division I HBCU. And, Coach Aaron Kelton feels there is not really a big difference between HBCU players at Division I and II levels so Coach Kelton expects to come back to Savannah with a win.

“Talent-wise,” Coach Aaron Kelton said, “we feel we have some guys on our team that we feel can play at that level. They have some guys who should be playing on our level. I’m being honest. I’m not saying anything negative against them. I just think that there just not as much of a difference.”

Savannah State and Bethune-Cookman square off on Saturday at 4 p.m.