SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah State has high hopes coming into the 2023 football season, and head coach, Aaron Kelton believes his team could have a remarkable season this year.

“They want to be successful,” Kelton said. “It’s been a long time since it’s been a championship here and that’s what we are talking about, trying to get to the championship and see if we can get a chance to play that game.”