Savannah State women’s basketball keeps unbeaten season rolling

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - One of the most beloved parks in Savannah, Mother Mathilda Beasley Park, serves as a multi-use facility used by the Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club, youth sports organizations and locals alike.

After decades of service to the community, it was finally time for a renovation. Specifically, to the baseball field that's had mounting problems with flooding and deterioration accumulated from over the years.