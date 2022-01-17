SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah State women’s basketball team continued its march toward perfection Monday night against Clark Atlanta, defeating the Panthers 92-57.
With the win, the Tigers moved to 14-0 on the year and improved on their SIAC-leading 8-0 record.
Savannah State jumped on Clark from the opening tip, getting out to a 25-5 lead after the first eight-and-a-half minutes. Clark never led at any point during the game.
Presbyterian transfer Bria Gibbs led the team in both points (22) and rebounds (18). Redshirt junior Azhana Maxwell added 15 points of her own, while senior Ta’Kyla Austin had 11.
Clark shot just 26 percent from the field and 14 percent from beyond the arc.
Savannah State’s next game is on the road Saturday against Benedict, which is two games behind the Tigers in the SIAC East.
Savannah State women’s basketball keeps unbeaten season rolling
