SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah State men’s and women’s basketball teams earned non-conference wins on Jan. 8 at Tiger Arena over Morris College.

The women’s team cruised to victory, 102-41. This is the second time the Lady Tigers have topped 100 points this season. The last time they broke the century mark three times was the 2020-2021 season.

As for the men, they also did not have a lot of trouble against Morris College. The Tigers earned win number six on the year, 97-64. Morris College only dressed eight players.

Next, the Savannah State men’s and women’s teams will be on the road against Fort Valley State on Jan. 13. The women tip off at 1 p.m. followed by the men’s game at 3 p.m.