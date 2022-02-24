SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah State Tigers women’s basketball team finished the season the way they started it: dominantly.



A 95-74 victory over Fort Valley State gave the Tigers a record of 25-1 for the regular season, which ties a previous program-best in the win column. Their only loss came in conference to Benedict College on the road on Jan. 22, but that wasn’t enough to keep Savannah State from claiming a SIAC East crown.



Savannah State completely overwhelmed Fort Valley State when it came to creating turnovers; the Tigers forced 26 giveaways and turned them into 31 points, as opposed to just 18 and 11, respectively, in the same category for Fort Valley State.



There was also a massive disparity in the free throw column: 27 for the Tigers compared to just eight for Fort Valley State.



Five different Tigers scored at least 10 points, led by Le’Andrea Gillis with 19. Bria Gibbs put up a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.



The Tigers will play again on Wednesday in the SIAC Tournament in Rock Hill, SC. They are currently ranked No. 12 in the country by the official NCAA poll.