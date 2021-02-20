Savannah State women smother Albany State, improve to 3-1

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah State women’s basketball team soundly defeated the Albany State Golden Rams, 74-36, to move its record to 3-1.
Savannah State immediately set the tone, opening the game on a 10-0 run and denying Albany State a basket until the 3:55 mark of the first quarter.
Four Tigers scored in double figures, with redshirt sophomore Autumn Westmoreland leading the way at 14 points.
Between Friday and Saturday’s games, Savannah State outscored the Rams by a combined 159-86 margin.
Next up for the Tigers is a home game against Fort Valley State on Monday, Feb. 22. After that, Savannah State’s final two scheduled games are both on the road: one against Benedict on Feb. 24 and one against Allen on Feb. 28.
