Savannah State women smother Albany State, improve to 3-1

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - An online petition asking for Beach High School to be allowed to participate in the state girls basketball playoffs has garnered well over 1,000 signatures in less than a day.

The petition is in response to the Savannah Chatham County Public School Systems' decision to disqualify both Beach and Savannah High Schools after an on-court fight that immediately followed a region semifinal game.

"The Beach High School Lady Bulldogs have worked hard to make it to the state tournament," the petition states in part. "We do not condone the actions on Thursday night between them and Savannah High, but when is it too much? They have been stripped of their title as number one in the region; why take away the chance to compete for the state as well?"

In its decision to suspend both teams for two games - effectively ending both team's season because of the time at which it occurred - SCCPSS cited the Georgia High School Association's rules on sportsmanship, the relevant text of which states: