SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Spring practice came to an end Wednesday for Savannah State volleyball.

(That’s right, volleyball has spring practice.)

The Lady Tigers started the last week of March.

Right now, they are happy to be back on the court, but on the back of their minds is replacing six seniors they will lose to graduation in May.

Coach Roselidah Obunaga is looking to build a better team culture and chemistry. She also thinks it’s a great time to work with individual players on areas of improvement.

“For now, I already have 10 players on campus. That’s enough for a full team and subs,” said Obunaga. “It builds a lot of confidence knowing which position they should work hard for to retain when the other students come in.”

Sophomore libero Kloe Ludy said she’s been working specifically on serve-receive.

“And just getting better at digging and working on back-row setting,” she added.

“Becoming closer overall as team is what we are getting better at towards the end of the spring season,” junior outside hitter Destinee Langston said. “That should help us going into the fall.”

Last season, Savannah State had its best season in program history. They finished 12-12 overall and 12-7 in the SIAC.