Savannah State unveils 2021 fall football schedule

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah State Tigers football team released its 2021 fall schedule Wednesday afternoon, which includes six home games at T.A. Wright Stadium.

The Tigers, who did not play in the 2020 fall season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, are scheduled to play 10 games and will open up the season on September 4 at NCAA Division II perennial powerhouse Valdosta State.

Savannah State’s first home game, set for September 11, will be against non-conference foe Livingstone College. The following week, the Tigers will open up Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play at T.A. Wright Stadium against Benedict College, followed by another home game against Morehouse College.

Homecoming is set for October 16 against Clark Atlanta and the Tigers will also close out the season at home against Edward Waters on November 6.

Savannah State will look to improve on its 2019 season, in which the Tigers compiled a 7-3 overall record and didn’t lose to a single SIAC opponent.

The following is the full week-by-week Savannah State football schedule: