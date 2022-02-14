Savannah State takes over top spot in the division with a win over Benedict

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah State women’s basketball team has beaten every team they played this year and came away with a huge win Monday evening against Benedict College.

The 80-72 win makes Savannah State the number one team in the division. Currently, the Tigers hold a 22-1 record and only have three games remaining on their regular-season schedule. However, with their toughest opponent behind them, the Tigers can breathe a sigh of relief.

“We are 22 and one, but sometimes I think we are one and 22,” Cederic Baker, the head coach of Savannah State’s women’s basketball team, said jokingly. “But tonight, I was happy to see them celebrate with a victory.”

Savannah State lost to Benedict College on Jan. 22, which made Monday’s victory a little sweeter. Bria Gibbs led the team with 23 points and shot nine of ten from the field. Mia Goolsby also stepped up her game offensively, nailing a few (3) three-pointers and scoring 11 points.

“We was lit,” Goolsby said. “We really deserve this game man.”

The Tigers next game will be on the road against Clark Atlanta on Feb. 17.