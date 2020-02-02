Savannah State softball drops season opener

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah State softball team fell behind early and wasn’t able to make up ground in a 13-4 loss to Claflin in the Tigers’ season opener.

Freshman Morgan Green made her presence felt early — scoring the Tigers’ first run of the season while also leading the team in hits.

Savannah State fell in its second game of the afternoon to Embry-Riddle by the score of 10-0. The Tigers (0-2) will have a six-day break before hosting College of Coastal Georgia in a doubleheader next Sunday. First pitch is set for 1 p.m.

Sports reporter Connor DelPrete brings you the highlights from the Tigers’ game against Claflin.