ATLANTA, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah State will have home court advantage in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) basketball tournament this year. On Tuesday morning, the conference issued a press release that named Savannah as the host city for this year’s tournament.

“I am excited for Savannah State University to serve as the host for the 2022-2023 SIAC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament, presented by Cricket,” said SIAC Commissioner Anthony Holloman. “After exploring multiple options for this year’s tournament, I believe that Savannah will provide the best combination of facilities and cultural engagement from a student-athlete perspective while being able to accommodate our fans, alumni, and staff.”

The tournament begins on Feb. 25 and lasts until March 4. Fifteen men’s teams and 14 women’s teams will compete in the tournament.

CLICK HERE for more information.