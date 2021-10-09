Savannah State rides run game to fifth consecutive win, down Erskine 39-6

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah State football team ran the ball for 370 yards and the defense held strong, allowing Erskine to find the end zone just once Saturday night in a 39-6 win.

The Tigers carried a 20-0 lead into halftime of this non-conference tilt and made a statement coming out of the break, as Savannah State quarterback D’Vonn Gibbons scampered 60 yards for a touchdown just 13 seconds into the third quarter.

D’Vonn Gibbons (not pictured) goes 60 yards to the house on the QB keeper@_8Gibbs gives the Tigers a massive spark out of the break@SavStateTigers – 27

Savannah State will head into next Saturday’s home game against Clark Atlanta having not lost at T.A. Wright Stadium in more than two years. The last time the Tigers fell at home was on October 12th, 2019 in a 42-17 to non-conference foe Alcorn State.

Kickoff between Savannah State (5-1, 3-0) and Clark Atlanta (2-4, 0-2) is set for October 16th at 3 p.m.

