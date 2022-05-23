SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah State Tigers released their 2022 football schedule Monday morning.



The schedule calls for Savannah State to play four road games and four true home games, with the fifth designated “home game” coming at a neutral site.

The Tigers begin their season with an open week on Sept. 3, then travel to Edward Waters in Jacksonville, Florida on Sept. 10 for their first game.



That matchup with Edward Waters will be the first of three consecutive road games to open the season. Dates against Benedict (9/17) and Morehouse (9/24) will complete that stretch.



Savannah State won’t play a game at T.A. Wright Stadium until Oct. 1, when they host Kentucky State for their home opener.



Homecoming will be the week after on Oct. 8 against UVA-Lynchburg. It is the only non-SIAC game on the Tigers’ schedule.



Clark (Atlanta) plays host to the Tigers for their final true road game on Oct. 15.



Savannah State faces down reigning SIAC champion Albany State at T.A. Wright Stadium Oct. 22, then travels to Macon for a neutral site game against Fort Valley State for the Macon Central City HBCU Football Classic on Oct. 29.



The season wraps up with Lane College at home on Nov. 5.



Athletic director Opio Mashariki said the Tigers had a game scheduled for Sept. 3, but the opponent canceled it. There is a possibility that Savannah State could schedule something to fill that slot.