Savannah State puts on a show, picks up 85-0 win in final spring game

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah State football team wrapped up its spring season with an exclamation point, dominating Middle Georgia in all facets of the game to pick up a 85-0 win in front of a home crowd Saturday afternoon.

The Tigers got off to a hot start, as the defense forced three turnovers and the offense capitalized with three touchdowns to make it a 21-0 game midway through the first quarter. The fans in attendance certainly got their money’s worth, as Savannah State scored an astonishing 71 first-half points on its way to the lopsided win.

“We’ve been on the other side of games like that when we play Miami and UAB so it was good to be on the other side of that,” head coach Shawn Quinn said after the game. “Just good to get a home game and get everyone to play.”

Playing in its first home game in over 500 days, the Tigers saw a pair of ‘homegrown’ guys make a big impact on the offensive side of the ball. Former Savannah Christian star Jordan Grant scored his first-ever collegiate touchdown early in the first quarter. In the second half, former Jenkins star Ameen Stevens, a Lenoir-Rhyne transfer, scored his first touchdown as a Savannah State Tiger.

“I’m happy to finally get here and get the real Savannah State experience,” Stevens explained after the game. “Even with fans limited [due to COVID-19 protocols], I enjoyed every moment of it. It was beautiful.”

Grant, whose mom was in attendance to watch him reach a personal milestone, said it’s been a long journey to today’s result.

“In the fall, it was hard. Watching everyone else play college football,” Grant added. “We were practicing and waited patiently for our time. When the spring came, we had our time. Played two games, lost the first one, but came back and got the win. We are happy about that.”

With Saturday’s win, the Tigers finish the spring season with a 1-1 record. Savannah State fell to West Alabama on the road 36-28 two weeks ago.

“We hadn’t played in 500 days and we lose and that’s a way worse taste to it,” Quinn said. “It was good to win today and I was nervous because I just wanted to get a win. I didn’t want to go into the offseason 0-2, so to finish with a win was big for our guys.”

WSAV sports reporter Connor DelPrete brings you the highlights from T.A. Wright Stadium in the video above.