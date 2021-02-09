SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah State Tigers have postponed their women’s basketball opener set for Tuesday night against Allen University in Tiger Arena as well as home men’s games scheduled for Feb. 13 and 14.
In addition, baseball’s three-game series against Salem that was scheduled for Feb. 12-13 has been moved to April 9-10. Baseball will open its season on Feb. 27 with a three-game series against Voorhees.
No reason has been provided at this time for the postponement.
Savannah State already postponed their men’s basketball opener, once scheduled for Monday, Feb. 8, to the following weekend.
Currently, the women are scheduled to open their season against Benedict on Thursday, Feb. 11 at 6 p.m. The men’s opener is set for Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. against Allen. Both games are at home.
The Tigers still have not played a men’s or women’s basketball game since March 5, 2020.
Savannah State postpones women’s basketball opener, next two men’s games amid schedule changes
