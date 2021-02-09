Savannah State postpones women’s basketball opener, next two men’s games amid schedule changes

“If the ball was in Jerel’s hands at the end of the game, it was ours to win,” said former Bible Baptist football head coach Kenny Conroy.

The grass behind Bible Baptist Church is a shade of brown, with no yard lines or end zones to speak of. There’s no hint remaining of how thoroughly Jerel Arkeem Richards once dominated that field. “He was very creative, had tons of moves and had speed and strength,” Conroy said. “Boy, he was probably the best athlete, most well-rounded athlete, that came out of Bible Baptist,” said former WSAV sports director Ken Slats.