SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah State Tigers have announced that their home football game against Kentucky State, originally scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday, has been moved to Sunday, Oct. 2 at 3 p.m. due to projected impacts from Hurricane Ian.



Savannah State has also postponed a home volleyball match with Edward Waters from Thursday Night to Wednesday, Nov. 2.



The athletic department says it will honor all tickets purchased for Saturday’s game and that there will not be any charge for parking.



