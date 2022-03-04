ROCK HILL, S.C. (WSAV) – Well, this kinda says it all, doesn’t it?

Both the Savannah State men’s and women’s basketball teams had reason for celebration by the end of Friday night, as both won their semifinal round games in the SIAC Tournament to advance to their respective conference championship games Saturday.



The Tigers women’s team led Albany State from tip to finish, defeating the Golden Rams 73-59 to improve their overall record to 27-1.



Savannah State’s men’s team edged out top-seeded Morehouse, 60-59, after a potential buzzer-beating three from Morehouse’s Noah Morgan missed its mark.



Both teams will play Benedict at the Rock Hill Sport & Event Center for the conference title: the women at 5 p.m. and the men at 8 p.m. These two games will be available on ESPN+.





MBB: Savannah State 60, Morehouse 59



Morehouse put the third-seeded Tigers on their heels early, reeling off a 15-3 run. However, Savannah State put together an 18-6 run of their own later in the first half to go into the locker room up 33-30.



Savannah State stretched their advantage to a maximum of nine points in the second half, going more than five-and-a-half minutes without allowing Morehouse to make a bucket. However, Morehouse quickly reeled off a 9-0 spurt of their own to tie the game at 50 with 9:09 left.



With 2:42 remaining on the clock, Jordan Sterling hit a three for Morehouse to cut Savannah State’s lead to 58-57. From that point forward, Morehouse had three field goal attempts and one free throw attempt that could have tied the game or put them ahead and missed all of them, including two three-point tries on the final possession.



Savannah State had a major edge in Morehouse when it came to three-point shooting, knocking down 47.1 percent of their treys compared to just 21.1 percent for Morehouse.



Richmond Hill graduate Trey DeLoach filled the stat sheet, scoring 11 points points and adding five rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks.



Marcus Scott led the team with 17 points; he was the only other player to score in double figures.







WBB: Savannah State 73, Morehouse 59



The women’s game contained none of the last-second intrigue that the men’s game provided. Instead, it turned into what most of the Tigers’ games have ultimately been: a dominant team handling its business.



Savannah State jumped out to an 18-7 lead on Albany State in the first quarter, extending its season-long streak of end-of-first-quarter leads to 28, per the Tigers’ athletic department.



They did not let up after that, pushing the lead to as many as 19 points and never letting their margin get below five.



“I’m just proud overall with our defensive assignments,” said head coach Cedric Baker. “We stayed home on the shooters today, we guarded the ball well, on-ball defense, lane-line drives, Albany State is probably the best team in our league that runs the dribble-drive motion offense.”



Bria Gibbs put up her tenth double-double of the season, scoring 16 points and pulling down 14 boards. Amari Heard added 12 points and Mia Goolsby had 10.



This year’s Tigers now have a record of 27-1, which is tied with the 1977-’78 team for the most wins in school history.



Savannah State’s championship game opponent, Benedict, is the only team to beat the Tigers this year. Benedict defeated the Tigers, 74-65, on Jan. 22 in Columbia, but Savannah State returned the favor, 80-72, in the Hostess City in February.



A win over Benedict would give the Tigers their first women’s basketball championship in program history.

