SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah State men’s basketball’s game against Albany State, originally scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday, has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols, per a release from the university’s athletic department.
It was not made clear by time of publication whether the COVID protocols were in effect for Savannah State, Albany State or both schools.
The Albany State matchup is not the only one in jeopardy; the status of Savannah State’s Jan. 31 home game against Morehouse College is still in question. An announcement about that game will come in the next few days.
There will still be basketball in Tiger Arena on Saturday, though; the women’s team will host Albany State at 1 p.m. The Tigers are ranked No. 24 in the country in the latest Division II coaches’ poll.
Savannah State men’s basketball postpones Saturday game against Albany State due to COVID protocols
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah State men’s basketball’s game against Albany State, originally scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday, has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols, per a release from the university’s athletic department.