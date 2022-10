SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah State gives Kentucky State University their first win of the season after a 28-13 loss.

The Savannah State Tigers started Sunday evening’s game slow and did not score one point in the first quarter. Meanwhile, Kentucky State’s offense did not miss a beat and scored on four of their first six possessions.

On their way to scoring 28 points, Kentucky State racked up 394 total yards as the Tigers could not figure out how to stop the deceptive option offense.