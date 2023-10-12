SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah State University is in the midst of a three-game losing streak as they travel up to Ohio for a date with Central State.

Last week against Fort Valley State, SSU led 14-3 after the first quarter and 17-10 at the break. But they were outscored 28-7 in the last two frames as they fell 38-24.

The loss dropped Savannah State’s overall record to 2-4 and their conference record to 1-3.

This week, they face a Central State team that is 0-4 in the conference and 1-5 overall.

But the Tigers know they need to focus on the details.

“Just responding to adversity because, in a football game, it’s a lot of ups and downs,” senior defensive lineman Jonathan Glover said. “So whether it’s in the first half or the second half, it just responding to adversity.

“One of the things (head coach Aaron Kelton) preaches is we know adversity is going to come. So we have to be ready for it. In the games that we dropped, it’s just certain plays. It’s always one play away that we let go.”

The game kicks off Saturday at 1 p.m.