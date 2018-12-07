Savannah State head football coach out after 3 seasons

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - Savannah State head football coach Erik Raeburn has been fired, the university confirmed Friday.

Raeburn became the university’s 25th head football coach in 2016 after a 7-year run as head coach at Wabash College in Crawfordsville, Indiana.

He’s been with the Tigers for three seasons, compiling an 8-23 record. 2018 was the worst season to date -- they only finished with two wins.

“We thank Coach Raeburn for his three seasons of service at the helm of the football program and wish him the best in his future endeavors,” said Interim Director of Athletics Opio Mashariki in a press release.

Mashariki said Defensive Coordinator Shawn Quinn has been named interim head football coach.

Big questions surround this move and its timing.

The Tigers are dropping down to Division II next year and re-joining the SIAC Conference, so a new coach will be walking into a much different situation than Raeburn did two years ago.