Savannah State football will play West Alabama in Gulf Coast Challenge

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Its been nearly 14 months since the Savannah State Tigers last stepped on the football field for a competitive game, but that’s scheduled to change soon.



The athletic department announced this morning that the Tigers will play the University of West Alabama in Mobile, Alabama on March 13 in the Gulf Coast Challenge.

“We’re ecstatic to have the opportunity to play in the Gulf Coast Challenge against an elite opponent,” Savannah State head coach Shawn Quinn said in a press release. “The Gulf South Conference is a premier league in NCAA Division II football, and we’re excited to test our squad against such a formidable opponent.”



This is the second game on Savannah State’s schedule for the year. The Tigers are also set to play a home game on March 27 against an undetermined opponent.

The Gulf Coast Challenge is a yearly game between two historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). The challenge was initially scheduled for the fall, but was canceled after original participant Morehouse College called off fall sports.