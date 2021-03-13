Savannah State football returns to field, loses to West Alabama in Gulf Coast Challenge

MOBILE, Al. (WSAV) – The Savannah State Tigers waited well over a year to return to the field, a wait that head coach Shawn Quinn likened to making dinner, but never getting to eat it.



Savannah State finally got to eat their dinner on Saturday night, although it didn’t taste quite as good as they’d hoped. The Tigers lost 36-28 to West Alabama at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile in the Gulf Coast Challenge.

Savannah State certainly started the game with a bang, returning the opening kickoff 57 yards and then scoring on the first play from scrimmage by way of a D’Vonn Gibbons 37-yard touchdown run.



Gibbons would add two more touchdowns before the evening was over: a 41-yard TD scamper in the second quarter and a 76-yard connection with sophomore Einaj Carter in the third.



Savannah State entered the half with a 14-10 lead and then added to it in the first minute of the third quarter when linebacker Christon Johnson took an interception 28 yards the other way for a touchdown to make it to 21-10.



From that point onward, West Alabama would outscore Savannah State 26-7, with the only Savannah score coming on that Gibbons-to-Carter connection. West Alabama took the lead for good with 9:30 left in the fourth quarter off a muffed Savannah State punt that turned into a safety.



West Alabama scored a touchdown on its next drive after that to salt the game away.



Aside from a couple of big plays, Savannah State’s offense couldn’t move the ball consistently against the West Alabama defense. The Tigers were out-gained 419-300 and could only pick up 12 first downs, compared to West Alabama’s 25.



Savannah State’s next and only scheduled game for the spring season is on Saturday, March 27 against Middle Georgia State University.



