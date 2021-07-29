Savannah State football picked to finished first in SIAC East division

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah State football team is predicted to finish first in the SIAC’s eastern division, according to the conference’s preseason order of finish video.

SIAC ANNOUNCES 2021 FOOTBALL PRESEASON ALL CONFERENCE AND PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH #LEADERSRISEHERE pic.twitter.com/o8WQXj1tXw — The SIAC (@TheSIAC) July 29, 2021

In addition, five Savannah State players were named to the preseason all-Conference first team: offensive lineman Harvey King, defensive lineman Cam Brown, defensive backs Ny’em Bozeman and D’Armani Ridley and punt returner Einaj Carter.



Running back D’Angelo Durham was selected as the preseason Offensive Player of the Year.



Savannah State was picked to finish last in the east in the same preseason rankings prior to the 2019 season, which is the last time they were released.



The Tigers did not play a fall football season in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Shawn Quinn’s team was able to play two games during an abbreviated spring season. Savannah State lost to West Alabama before blowing out Middle Georgia State.



Savannah State opens its season Saturday, Sept. 4 on the road against Valdosta State University. Its home opener comes a week later against Livingstone College.