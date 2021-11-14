Savannah State football left out of the Division II playoffs

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Coming into Sunday’s NCAA Division II football championship selection show, the Savannah State football players and staff felt like they had a good chance of hearing their name called.

The Tigers entered the weekend ranked No. 8 in the Super Region Two bracket but, with No. 6 Mars Hill losing to Wingate, Savannah State was hopeful they’d be able to jump into the Top-7 and earn a spot in the playoff field.

Instead, it was No. 9 Lenoir-Rhyne jumping Savannah State to earn the region’s seventh and final playoff berth.

BREAKING: @SavStateTigers have been left out of the @NCAA Division II postseason



SSU came into the weekend ranked #8 (needed to be Top-7 to earn a playoff spot), but #9 Lenoir-Rhyne jumped the Tigers and takes the final spot



Tough way to end 2021 for the Tigers pic.twitter.com/g7GMpOhtnM — Connor DelPrete (@WSAVConnorD) November 14, 2021

Savannah State ends the season at 8-2, with the two losses coming on the road to 1-seed Valdosta State and 4-seed Albany State.

WSAV is expecting to get Savannah State head football coach Shawn Quinn thoughts on the committee’s decision to leave his team out during Sunday’s season finale of “Kickin’ It With Quinn.” You can check out the full conversation with Quinn Sunday night right here on the WSAV Sports page.