SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah State Tigers gave it a spirited effort against the Albany State Golden Rams, but came up short, 31-20.



Quarterback J.T. Hartage popped in a touchdown run from three yards away with 4:09 remaining in the fourth quarter to make the score 23-20. The Tiger defense stopped Albany State on the ensuing drive and got the ball back to the offense with just under two minutes to go. However, Albany State’s defense stripped the ball from Hartage, leading to a seven-yard recovery and score from Malik Barnes to ice the game away.



Albany State did most of its damage on the ground, with running back JaQuez Williams gaining 154 yards on 27 carries and adding a touchdown. By contrast, Savannah State gained less than three yards per rush against a stout Ram defense.



Hartage once again split time with Islands High School graduate Jadon Adams at quarterback, although Hartage got the majority of snaps.



Savannah State fell to 3-5 overall with the loss and 2-4 in conference. They will play Fort Valley State in Macon on Saturday, Oct. 29 as part of the Macon Central City HBCU Football Classic. After that, only the Tigers’ final game against Lane College on Nov. 5 remains.