Savannah, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah State Tigers fall short in the Coastal City Classic, losing to Albany State, 15-12.

Neither defense gave up a touchdown through three quarters, but in the fourth quarter, with about ten minutes left in the game, Albany State hit Savannah State with what they thought would be a knockout punch. Isaiah Knowles, Albany State’s quarterback, found his wide receiver, Ralph Lovett, on a screen pass to take a 15-6 lead.

However, Savannah State would respond. Shamarcus Poole broke away on a 61-yard handoff with about two minutes left in the game and would finally be tackled on the goal line. After the big play, Jadon Adams, Savannah State’s quarterback, found Quavien Bell open for a touchdown. The score made it a 15-12 game with about one minute left.

After a blocked extra point attempt, Savannah State failed to recover the onside kick. The Tigers lost 15-12.

“Too many mistakes, too many penalties in the first half,” Aaron Kelton, Savannah State’s head coach, said when asked about his assignment of the game. “We fought in the 2nd half up to the last minute and a half in the game, and we are going to continue to do that. Like I told their coach [Albany State], they got a good football team. Congratulations to Albany State for winning this one. I hope we can see them in the championship.”