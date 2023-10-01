SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah State falls in a heartbreaker after their game-winning bounces off the left upright with only nine seconds left on the game clock.

The Savannah State Tigers hosted Edward Waters, on Saturday evening. The Tigers trailed entering the fourth quarter 20-18. Then with 4:52 left in the game, Savannah State’s running back, Shamarcus Poole, scored the go-ahead touchdown and gave the Tiger a 25-20 lead.

However, Edward Waters would answer Poole’s touchdown with a 10-play, 75-yard drive, capped by a Jyron Russell touchdown pass to Johnny Jones. The touchdown put Edwars Waters up, 26-25, with 1:22 left in the game.

Nonetheless, Savannah State made the most of the time left on the clock, getting into field goal range for one final shot. Kenneth Lockhart trotted on the field to kick the game-winner with 14 seconds left. As the snap left the center, Lockhart kicked the ball into the air from 37 yards away. Slowly, Lockhart’s kick veered off to the left and bounced off the upright. Savannah State lost 26-25.

“Usually very reliable,” Aaron Kelton, Savannah State’s head coach, said. “It’s a hard game, that’s football.”